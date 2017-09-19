Police seize drugs, guns after months-long investigation in Sylvan Lake

A month-long investigation led to four Sylvan Lake homes searched by police, four people facing charges and the seizure of firearms and cocaine.

Police will provide more details at a Wednesday press conference.

According to a release from the Red Deer RCMP, the investigation began in mid-July and involved officers from the Red Deer, Sylvan Lake and Blackfalds RCMP detachments and from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

The search warrants, executed by the Priority Crimes Task Force on Sept. 12, yielded four firearms, cocaine and hydromorphone.

Two men and a woman face drug trafficking and weapons charges, a second woman faces a drug possession charge.