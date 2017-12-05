Police still looking for driver in Penhold hit and run

Innisfail RCMP are still looking for a suspect after a woman was injured and dog was killed in a Penhold hit and run last week.

Police say the hit and run happened around 5 p.m. Nov. 30 when a woman was walking her dog at the south end of Waskasoo Avenue (at the bridge) where the road turns to gravel.

The initial media release stated the hit and run occured in the alley behind 170 Dundee Crescent.

A 57-year-old woman was sent to Red Deer Regional Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and her dog had to be put down due to the seriousness of its injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.



