Police treating burning of Pride flag as arson

TABER — Police in a small southern Alberta town are treating the burning of a rainbow Pride flag as an arson case.

Taber Police Chief Graham Abela says someone used fuel to light a flag pole on fire Saturday and the flames spread to the flag.

Organizers of Taber’s first Pride event plan to raise a third rainbow flag.

The first flag raised earlier this month was stolen.

In a statement, the town says it is disappointed with the vandalism and is working with the police investigation.

The town says any further vandalism attempts will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Abela says police have spoken with the Taber Equality Alliance about what happened and have offered victim services supports.