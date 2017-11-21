Police: Woman killed grandfather by stabbing him 41 times

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather after police say she stabbed him 41 times in the home they shared last week because she says he was abusive to her.

Patricia Diocson is charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime in the death of Robert Girard. No attorney is listed in online court documents.

Police say she initially told investigators she came home Wednesday at 9 p.m. and found her grandfather naked in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor in the city’s Port Richmond neighbourhood.

Police say there was a trail of blood leading from Girard’s second-floor bedroom to the kitchen, and there were no signs of forced entry.

Police say she later confessed to stabbing him 41 times.

