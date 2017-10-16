Polls are now closed for the 2017 municipal election.
Voting stations in Red Deer first opened at 10 a.m. and closed 10 hours later.
Red Deer residents were able to vote for one mayoral candidate, up to eight councillor candidates and up to seven Red Deer Public School trustee candidates or up to five Red Deer Catholic Regional School trustee candidates.
Polls for Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe and other Central Alberta municipalities closed at 8 p.m. as well.
Here is what some Red Deerians and candidates are saying about this year’s election:
We got our vote on! #rdvotes #davist pic.twitter.com/LJDWaLpXvk— Sinead Armstrong (@ArmstrongSinead) October 17, 2017
#RDvotes is a great opportunity to show your kids why it's important to exercise their voices when the time comes. https://t.co/xELqzTZ7kh— Red Deer Early Years (@RDEarlyYears) October 16, 2017
Proud to cast my ballot with my amazing niece who voted for the first time today! pic.twitter.com/Tz1NruT8EC— Tara Veer (@TaraVeer) October 16, 2017
In & out in ~5 mins, even on the lunch hour. Remember… don’t just speak out, show up & vote! #RDvotes pic.twitter.com/vEYnhxW1vi— Niki B (@nikiburk) October 16, 2017
No line ups, and it only takes a few minutes. One of the quickest things you can do to have your voice heard. #showup #RDVotes— Sharon Diep (@hellosharon) October 16, 2017
Did you vote today #reddeer ?— Chris Kooman (@koomanskitchen) October 17, 2017
Then I can share this sentiment… pic.twitter.com/oZ4rQQWMpR
Took this gal along to cast my ballot! #reddeervotes pic.twitter.com/6fN7OINvw7— Jaclyn MacLeod (@mamajaclyn) October 17, 2017
Did you vote yet? I did! ✔️ #reddeervotes #election2017— Alexandra Dennis (@mrsadennis) October 16, 2017
Just got done voting and figured we'd spend some time on a beautiful day a one of #RedDeer s awesome parks. #rdvotes pic.twitter.com/TMpxvtys9C— Kory Stonehouse (@korystonehouse) October 16, 2017
Did my civic duty . #reddeer #rdvotes— Shawn Pickett (@ShawnThePainter) October 16, 2017
Make sure to follow us @RedDeerAdvocate all night for up-to-the-minute election coverage. #RedDeerVotes #RedDeer— Red Deer Advocate (@RedDeerAdvocate) October 17, 2017