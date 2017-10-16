Rene and Natasha LeBlanc, along with their one-year-old son Shawn, leaving the Blackfalds Community Centre on Monday, where residents voted for the 2017 municipal election. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Polls are now closed for the 2017 municipal election.

Voting stations in Red Deer first opened at 10 a.m. and closed 10 hours later.

Red Deer residents were able to vote for one mayoral candidate, up to eight councillor candidates and up to seven Red Deer Public School trustee candidates or up to five Red Deer Catholic Regional School trustee candidates.

Polls for Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe and other Central Alberta municipalities closed at 8 p.m. as well.

Here is what some Red Deerians and candidates are saying about this year’s election:

#RDvotes is a great opportunity to show your kids why it's important to exercise their voices when the time comes. https://t.co/xELqzTZ7kh — Red Deer Early Years (@RDEarlyYears) October 16, 2017

Proud to cast my ballot with my amazing niece who voted for the first time today! pic.twitter.com/Tz1NruT8EC — Tara Veer (@TaraVeer) October 16, 2017

In & out in ~5 mins, even on the lunch hour. Remember… don’t just speak out, show up & vote! #RDvotes pic.twitter.com/vEYnhxW1vi — Niki B (@nikiburk) October 16, 2017

No line ups, and it only takes a few minutes. One of the quickest things you can do to have your voice heard. #showup #RDVotes — Sharon Diep (@hellosharon) October 16, 2017

Did you vote today #reddeer ?

Then I can share this sentiment… pic.twitter.com/oZ4rQQWMpR — Chris Kooman (@koomanskitchen) October 17, 2017

Took this gal along to cast my ballot! #reddeervotes pic.twitter.com/6fN7OINvw7 — Jaclyn MacLeod (@mamajaclyn) October 17, 2017

Just got done voting and figured we'd spend some time on a beautiful day a one of #RedDeer s awesome parks. #rdvotes pic.twitter.com/TMpxvtys9C — Kory Stonehouse (@korystonehouse) October 16, 2017