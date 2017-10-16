Polls are now closed

Rene and Natasha LeBlanc, along with their one-year-old son Shawn, leaving the Blackfalds Community Centre on Monday, where residents voted for the 2017 municipal election. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Polls are now closed for the 2017 municipal election.

Voting stations in Red Deer first opened at 10 a.m. and closed 10 hours later.

Red Deer residents were able to vote for one mayoral candidate, up to eight councillor candidates and up to seven Red Deer Public School trustee candidates or up to five Red Deer Catholic Regional School trustee candidates.

Polls for Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe and other Central Alberta municipalities closed at 8 p.m. as well.

Here is what some Red Deerians and candidates are saying about this year’s election:

