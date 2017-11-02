Polygraph results questioned at murder trial

The truthfulness of polygraph statements made by one of two men accused at a triple murder trial was questioned on Thursday in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench.

During his polygraph on May 5, 2014, Joshua Frank denied any involvement in the killings of a husband, wife and their daughter near Castor.

Frank and Jason Klaus are on trial for first-degree murder and arson in connection with the deaths of three members of Klaus’ family — his father Gordon, 61, his mother Sandra, 62, and his sister Monica, 40. Frank is also charged with killing the family dog.

The bodies of Gordon and Monica were found on Dec. 8, 2013 in the torched remains of the family’s farmhouse. Sandra was never found, but police believe she was in the home.

So far most of the trial has involved replaying audio and audio-visual police interviews with Klaus who said that they had a plan to steal a valuable deer head from the farmhouse, but that Frank decided to kill the family instead.

Interviews with Frank are now the focus.

During cross-examination of RCMP Sgt. Dan McCullum, who administered Frank’s polygraph, Klaus’ defence lawyer Allan Fay wondered if Frank was able to beat the polygraph test.

“In your opinion did Mr. Frank lie when you administered the polygraph,” Fay asked McCullum.

“My opinion now is that he lied,” said McCullum.

When asked how someone can beat a lie detector, McCullum said there are physical things that people can do like inflict pain on themselves by biting their tongue or cheek, or stepping on something in their shoe. An outside threat that poses a greater threat than the issue in question can also affect a polygraph.

The RCMP officer was also questioned about allegations of sexual abuse of Frank by Klaus.

Frank’s defence lawyer Tonii Roulston asked McCullum why he asked her client how old he was when Klaus sexually abused him.

“I believe there had been a sexual relationship between the two,” McCullum said.

Fay strongly objected to the sexual allegations against his client, calling them “extremely prejudicial and damaging.”

McCullum said he heard during the investigation that an undercover officer walked into Klaus’ hotel room where the accused was painting his toe nails.

McCullum also asked Frank about his being a drug mule for Klaus. The police officer said he assumed Frank got access to drugs through sexual favours.

A voir dire is currently in progress at the trial — often described as a trial within a trial — to determine the admissibility and “voluntariness” of statements the accused gave police. It will be up to Justice Eric Macklin to decide if the recordings can be admitted as evidence.

The trial continues Friday.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter