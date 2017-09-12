Ponoka firefighters head to southern Alberta

Four Ponoka firefighters take an engine to help fight southern Alberta wildfires

A Ponoka fire crew have joined the battle against southern Alberta wildfires.

Fire Chief Jamie Wilkinson and three other firefighters took one of their engines down to southern Alberta on Tuesday morning. They reported to a staging area near the wildfires that have led to evacuations.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued to residents south of Hwy 505 to Waterton Park. Residents in the Municipal District of Pincher Creek, Cardston County and Blood Reserve #148 are affected.

“With such dry conditions in Western Canada resulting in these uncontrolled wildfires, the Town of Ponoka wants to do whatever we can to help,” says Ponoka Mayor Rick Bonnett in a statement.

The Ponoka firefighting crew will be under the unified command of federal and provincial officials co-ordinating emergency operations in the southern part of the province.

Bonnett said an interim fire chief has been appointed in Wilkinson’s absence and the town will be well looked after by the department.