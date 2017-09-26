Ponoka Mounties arrest two after responding to Kijiji ad selling allegedly stolen property

Two people were arrested after Ponoka Mounties arranged to buy what they believed to be stolen property off of Kijiji.

Police said they received a complaint on Sept. 19 of allegedly stolen items for sale on Kijiji, a classified website. The top they received led officers to conduct an investigation and arranged to meet the sellers on Sept. 22

After officers confirmed the item for sale was reported stolen, police arrested a man and a woman.

A 42-year-old man is charged with trafficking property obtained by crime, breach of probation and driving while disqualified. He has been remanded into custody.

Ponoka RCMP said they are pleased this situation was reported to police, as it allowed them to gather the necessary evidence to make an arrest and recover the stolen property. Anyone who is the victim of a theft and believes the property is being posted for sale, is asked to contact the nearest police department.