Ponoka RCMP ask public to help find missing man

Ponoka RCMP is asking the public to help find a man who was reported missing Saturday.

Daniel Ross Main, 31, was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Centennial Centre. It’s not known where he is now, but he police say he has likely left the Ponoka area.

He is described as Caucasian, 1.88 metres tall (six-foot-two), 91 kg (200 pounds), with brown shaggy hair and wearing dark dress pants or blue jeans, a black parka and a toque with a red, blue and white stripe.

Main may be driving a 1992 Ford truck with an Alberta license plate reading BND 7507.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer
Next story
RCMP searching for SUV theft suspect

Just Posted

Grade 4 students turn trash into fashion

Grade 4 students at Father Henri Voisin School made a fashion statement… Continue reading

Money changes hands after Klaus murders

Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench trial continues Thursday

Purple Light Campaign raises domestic violence awareness

November is Family Violence Prevention Month

Bowden prison lockdown continues

Lockdown will continue until complete search of prison completed

RCMP searching for SUV theft suspect

RCMP are searching for a driver of a pickup who collided with… Continue reading

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month