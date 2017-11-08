Ponoka RCMP ask public to help find missing man

Ponoka RCMP is asking the public to help find a man who was reported missing Saturday.
Daniel Ross Main, 31, was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Centennial Centre. It’s not known where he is now, but he police say he has likely left the Ponoka area.
He is described as Caucasian, 1.88 metres tall (six-foot-two), 91 kg (200 pounds), with brown shaggy hair and wearing dark dress pants or blue jeans, a black parka and a toque with a red, blue and white stripe.
Main may be driving a 1992 Ford truck with an Alberta license plate reading BND 7507.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472.
