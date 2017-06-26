Ponoka RCMP searching for suspects in home invasion

Five suspects wanted after homeowners tied up and robbed in their Morningside home early Saturday

Ponoka RCMP are searching for five suspects after a home invasion early Saturday morning.

About 2 a.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to a residence in the Morningside area of Ponoka after a 911 call.

“On arrival, Ponoka RCMP located two residents who had sustained minor injuries as result of an altercation that took place inside the home,” says Ponoka RCMP in a news release.

Police said five male suspects entered the home armed with a firearm and restrained the two victims. The suspects made off with 5 firearms, coins, and the victim’s 1995 maroon Dodge Ram.

RCMP advise the public that this was not a random incident and believe the victims were targeted. Ponoka RCMP and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section are investigating.

The male suspects are all described as smaller in stature. One was wearing a ball cap, and two others were wearing hoodies with their faces covered.

The stolen truck is a maroon 1995 Dodge Ram, bearing the Alberta licence plate RAT 594. If you see this vehicle, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

Ponoka RCMP are actively seeking information from the public. If you have information about this case, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.