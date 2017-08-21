Ponoka seniors residence staff unionize

Sunrise Village Ponoka workers have voted to join the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees.

Staff at the facility voted last Wednesday.

AUPE now represents 32 nursing care and general support services workers employed at the supportive living facility.

“I am proud these workers took the step to organize and chose to work with the union to negotiate a fair first collective agreement with their employer, Seasons Retirement Communities,” says AUPE vice-President Glen Scott in a news release.

“Joining Alberta’s largest and strongest union will help these workers become greater advocates not only for themselves, but for the residents they care for,” says Scott.

The Ponoka staff join close to 200 union employees at other sites operated by Seasons Retirement Communities in Camrose, Olds and Wetaskiwin.

AUPE represents approximately 90,000 members province-wide, with more than half working in health care. The union represents the majority of unionized private seniors care workers in Alberta.