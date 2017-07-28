Ponoka woman goes on crime spree

A burning truck near Caroline led RCMP to the arrest of a Ponoka woman on Thursday.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said early Thursday morning they responded to a complaint about a Ford F350 on fire that turned out to be stolen from Swift Current, Sask.

The driver fled into the nearby woods but a police dog quickly tracked down the suspect in the dark.

A 36-year-old woman was charged with multiple offences in the Rocky Mountain House, Consort and Brooks areas. She will appear in Red Deer provincial court on July 31.

More charges are pending for offences allegedly committed in Saskatchewan.

Rocky charges include possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, resisting a peace officer, and two counts of failing to comply with condition of an undertaking.

Consort charges include possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, using a stolen credit card, and failing to comply with condition of an undertaking.

Brooks charges include theft of motor vehicle over $5,000 and failing to comply with condition of an undertaking.

