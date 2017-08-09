Population of Blackfalds up 4.27 per cent

For the ninth year in a row, Blackfalds is one of Canada’s fastest growing municipalities.

The results from the 2017 municipal census were presented and approved by council at Aug. 8’s meeting.

The official population of Blackfalds is now 9,916, a 4.27 per cent increase, compared to a 1.51 per cent increase provincially. Blackfalds’ population did not increase more than it did last year, as 2016’s census showed a roughly eight per cent increase.

The current residential dwelling count is 4,349 units which is up 254 units from 2016.

The census was conducted between May 1 and June 30, utilizing both an online system and door-to-door enumerators.

To see the full census results head over to www.blackfalds.com.