POW! ZAP! Red Deer museum holds a speakeasy benefit

You don’t need a comic con to bring out your inner caped crusader.

POW! ZAP! MAG! held on Saturday, Nov. 4, is a costumed benefit for Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery programs and exhibits that will harken back to the ‘Dirty ’30s.”

Since escapism was everywhere during the Great Depression — from the emergence of Superman and Batman to Aldous Huxley’s novel Brave New World — party-goers are invited to dress up in their best 1930s, or comic book inspired, costumes.

The speakeasy benefit will begin at 7 p.m. with a behind the scenes tour of the MAG collection. Then everyone will head next door to the Golden Circle for an evening of 1930s cocktails, appetizers and entertainment.

A dance will be led by the Red Aces Dance Club, as well as DJ and performer Kris and The Blues Machine. Kris comes with a “magical steampunk suitcase full of samplers and special FX to make ya dance.”

Artist Mike Villasana will draw caricatures. The museum’s executive-director Lorna Johnson promises a unique evening of 1930s entertainment.

“Please join us! Abyssinia!” said Johnson (using ’30s slang for “I’ll be seeing you”).

Tickets are $40 each. There are group rates for tables of eight. Please visit www.reddeermuseum.com or phone 403-309-8405.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter