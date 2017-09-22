Practical nursing training arrives in Rocky

Red Deer College is no offering its practical nursing program in Rocky Mountain House after a successful expansion to reach rural students in Stettler.

A total of 16 students enrolled in the two-year program offered at RDC’s Confluence Campus in Rocky.

“The idea of the program was very well-received from the beginning, and it filled just a few weeks after registration opened. Our first group of students started in September,” said Lynne Madsen, practical nurse chair, in a press release.

A health care training lab space at the campus simulates a hospital room and provides students with hands-on learning as they work through medical scenarios.

“Students are taking practical nurse courses right from the start. They take the same courses with the same expectations as they would have at RDC’s main campus.”

The sought after program is being offered in Rocky thanks to a partnership between RDC’s School of Health Sciences and Campus Alberta Central (CAC).

“Campus Alberta Central works with Central Alberta communities to identify local training needs and to support the delivery of regionally-based programming. The practical nurse diploma in Rocky Mountain House provided a great opportunity to expand regional programs using a blended format where face-to-face instruction is supplemented with distance delivery technology,” said Bonnie Ireland, CAC executive director.

She said a recent CAC survey showed 80 per cent of students would not be able to participate in programming if it were not in their own communities.

Paulette Hanna, RDC vice president academic, said the nursing program in Stettler is starting its third year. Now students in Rocky have the same important learning opportunity.

“The practical nurse students will complete their education and their practicums in the area, and many will go on to become employed in the region, which further helps to strengthen these communities,” Hanna said.