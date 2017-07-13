Preliminary hearing set for carfentanil trafficking case

Carfentanil seizure in Red Deer in March was first for the city

A man accused of trafficking in carfentanil in Red Deer will have a preliminary hearing next February.

Carfentanil was found in a mixture of drugs seized by Red Deer RCMP in March, making it the first known seizure of the deadly opioid in the Red Deer area.

The drugs that tested positive for carfentanil, fentanyl and caffeine were seized during an investigation of two Red Deer residences.

RCMP said that carfentanil is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl. Its only legal use is to sedate large animals.

Police said fentanyl and carfentanil are inexpensive when compared to drugs such as cocaine and heroin, which is incentive for drug dealers to mix or substitute it in order to increase their profit margins.

Kim Proctor, 38, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of property obtained by crime.

A preliminary hearing is held to determine if there is enough evidence to send a case to trial. It is often used to test the strength of a Crown prosecutor’s case. Proctor’s hearing is set for Feb. 9, 2018.