Proposed trails for Riverside Meadows could provide “natural surveillance”

A proposal to add trails to Riverside Meadows has some residents hoping it will help community safety.

“It’s long awaited,” said Shirley Hocken, Riverside Meadows Community Association secretary-treasurer. “We’ve been waiting for it.”

The City of Red Deer has issued a request for proposal to build some trails in the central Red Deer neighbourhood. One of the trails would connect with the toboggan hill, the Riverside Meadows Community Hall and the intersection of 60th Street and Riverview Avenue.

The trails were a part of the Riverside Meadows redevelopment plan that was approved in 2009.

“We have a lot of people who like to camp in our neighbourhood, as there are in other neighbourhoods,” said Hocken. “There are spaces where there are natural trailways in the area.”

According to the request for proposal, the tender could be awarded by mid-December.

The request also states the new trail should take into account “opportunities for natural surveillance for the purpose of curbing undesirable activity in the area.”

The hope is the presence of people and even members of the RCMP bike patrol on the new trails will discourage loitering and other activity that occurs in the open area behind the Mustard Seed.

“Your less likely to camp in a place where people can see you all the time,” said Hocken, adding if they can be seen, they will likely be removed.

While community safety is a part of the trail plan, the community association is especially happy with the proposed trail connection between the bottom of the toboggan hill at the end of 58th Avenue and the community hall.

“A family can bring their kids, park at the community hall, walk to the toboggan hill, go skating or come and have hot chocolate,” said Hocken.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits
Next story
Medicinal marijuana referral clinic to open in Red Deer this month

Just Posted

Exclusive Video: Joshua Frank explains shooting Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus

Frank and Jason Klaus are facing triple murder charges in the deaths Klaus’ parents and sister

Medicinal marijuana referral clinic to open in Red Deer this month

Local Compass Cannabis Clinic to open by Nov. 30

Proposed trails for Riverside Meadows could provide “natural surveillance”

A proposal to add trails to Riverside Meadows has some residents hoping… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Bower Place aims to demolish Target, redevelop east side of mall

A major design of Bower Place could see the now-vacant Target demolished… Continue reading

Nutrition program continues to fuel students

Red Deer school expands program

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Update: Innisfail girl found

A 15-year-old missing Innisfail girl has been located safe and sound. Police… Continue reading

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million, auditor general says

The federal government’s chronic salary struggles will take more time and more… Continue reading

Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month