Proposed trails for Riverside Meadows could provide “natural surveillance”

A proposal to add trails to Riverside Meadows has some residents hoping it will help community safety.

“It’s long awaited,” said Shirley Hocken, Riverside Meadows Community Association secretary-treasurer. “We’ve been waiting for it.”

The City of Red Deer has issued a request for proposal to build some trails in the central Red Deer neighbourhood. One of the trails would connect with the toboggan hill, the Riverside Meadows Community Hall and the intersection of 60th Street and Riverview Avenue.

The trails were a part of the Riverside Meadows redevelopment plan that was approved in 2009.

“We have a lot of people who like to camp in our neighbourhood, as there are in other neighbourhoods,” said Hocken. “There are spaces where there are natural trailways in the area.”

According to the request for proposal, the tender could be awarded by mid-December.

The request also states the new trail should take into account “opportunities for natural surveillance for the purpose of curbing undesirable activity in the area.”

The hope is the presence of people and even members of the RCMP bike patrol on the new trails will discourage loitering and other activity that occurs in the open area behind the Mustard Seed.

“Your less likely to camp in a place where people can see you all the time,” said Hocken, adding if they can be seen, they will likely be removed.

While community safety is a part of the trail plan, the community association is especially happy with the proposed trail connection between the bottom of the toboggan hill at the end of 58th Avenue and the community hall.

“A family can bring their kids, park at the community hall, walk to the toboggan hill, go skating or come and have hot chocolate,” said Hocken.



