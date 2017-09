The best Friesian horses in the province will be on display in Red Deer.

Bosch Farms will be the site for Alberta’s annual Friesian Horse Inspection show on Oct. 2.

The event is hosted by the Alberta Friesian Horse Association. There will be various demos, a musical ride, a judging clinic and foal and horse inspections.

The judges for this year’s events are Pieter Bergsma and Jolanda Slootjes.

For more information, visit www.afha.ca.