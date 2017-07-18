Public is invited to celebrate opening of new Red Deer fire station

Opening for station No. 3 in Lancaster will be held July 26

Red Deer’s Fire Station No. 3 is opening in Lancaster next week and everybody is invited to the celebration.

The new fire station at 100 Lees St. will hold an official opening party on Wednesday, July 26, from 3-7 p.m.

Sparky the Fire Dog, face painting and other family friendly activities will be available — as well as learning stations on

home safety, fire prevention, emergency preparedness, 911 and Dispatch.

Members of the public can see and hear about Emergency Services vehicles and equipment.

Following 3 p.m. speeches, there will be guided fire station tours. At 4 p.m., a FREE community barbecue will be held with hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream, chips and beverages — while supplies last.

Residents can also bring their own water bottles for filling.

All are welcome. Please park at Notre Dame High School or at the Collicutt Centre. A portion of Lees St will be closed at 30 Avenue; please use an alternate route.

Red Deer area residents are also invited to mark this special occasion by taking a Canada 150 selfie with Big Foamy, at the station. Post your pics on social media using #canada150rd.