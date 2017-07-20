Public tip leads to two arrests near Markerville

RCMP helicopter and dog team involved in arrest of man and woman

A sharp-eyed member of the public tipped off police and led to arrests in the Markerville area on Wednesday.

Innisfail RCMP says they got a call about 5 p.m. of a suspicious vehicle and a man “behaving strangely” at the Spruceview gas station.

When police arrived, they saw a Ford F-250 truck pulling a holiday trailer with no licence plate. Police tried to pull the westbound truck and trailer over on Hwy 54 but the driver would not stop.

“The vehicle was monitored from a distance and eventually drove into a property in the rural Markerville area,” says RCMP in a Thursday news release.

“RCMP police dog services was contacted to assist as was the RCMP air services helicopter.”

A 43-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, both from Red Deer, were arrested inside a residence on the property. Neither appears to have any connection to the home.

Both suspects are now facing a number of charges.