Purple Light Campaign raises domestic violence awareness

Central Albertans are invited to shine a purple light on domestic violence.

Soroptimist International of Central Alberta has teamed up with the Women’s Outreach Centre’s Domestic and Relationship Violence Initiative Committee to bring the Purple Lights Campaign to Central Alberta.

The campaign encourages people to shine a purple light on a porch, tree, shrub, home, desk or store front to raise awareness about domestic violence and its impact on children and families.

November is Family Violence Prevention Month and burning purple lights all month will help send a message.

Lights are available at Women’s Outreach, Sexual Assault Centre and Golden Circle Seniors Resource Centre. A 60-watt light costs $2 and a 75-watt light costs $3 or two for $5.

For more information or to purchase lights call Sherri Smith at 403-391-7912. Also see Central Alberta Purple Lights on Facebook.



