Quebec daycare educators hold one-day strike, affecting 21,000 children

MONTREAL — A one-day daycare strike in Quebec today is forcing thousands of parents to seek alternate child-care arrangement for their children.

Picket lines have popped up outside daycares around the province and demonstrations are planned in several cities, including Montreal and Quebec City.

Negotiations between the provincial government and the union representing the daycare workers broke down Thursday and have not resumed since.

A main sticking point is the government’s proposal to raise the retirement age from 60 to 61 or have employees assume part of the retirement plan’s future deficits, which the union says is impossible.

Representatives from both sides have blamed each other for the impasse, with each side accusing the other of being inflexible.

The strike impacts more than 21,000 children.

Previous story
Murray resigns from Pitt Meadows council after sexual assault conviction

Just Posted

Murray resigns from Pitt Meadows council after sexual assault conviction

Mayor John Becker met with Murray on Sunday.

Liberals to delay billions in planned infrastructure spending

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals plan to shift just over $2 billion… Continue reading

Central Albertans will wait for Kenney’s plan for the region

Red Deerians hope for a rehabilitation centre to help people with addictions

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Kenney wins Alberta United Conservative leadership race

CALGARY — Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney has won the leadership… Continue reading

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Northern Quebec police warn of cannabis-laced candies ahead of Halloween

MONTREAL — It may be nearly Halloween, but authorities in northern Quebec… Continue reading

Jason Kenney to seek seat in Calgary byelection

CALGARY — Alberta’s newly annointed conservative leader is wasting little time in… Continue reading

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Actress Rose McGowan says her silence over on sexual assault

DETROIT — In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest man who evaded police for hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a lengthy foot chase that began… Continue reading

Red Deer Trans and Non-binary Aid Society looks to educate community

Things haven’t always been simple for Lucas Gagnon since he came out… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month