Racing rubber ducks for Ronald McDonald House

An organizer of Saturday’s duck race in Blackfalds Kristin Heneghan frees some ducks that were trapped after the current brought them to shore. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Kristin Heneghan and Jocelyn Sonnenberg have seen the Ronald McDonald House help a number of people and they wanted to give back to it in a unique way.

The two raised about $3,000 by hosting a rubber duck race at Burbank Park in Blackfalds on Saturday with roughly 30 people in attendance.

“We’ve known a few people who have had to use the house and it’s saved their lives, financially and emotionally,” said Heneghan.

When the two organizers were looking for ideas for fundraising events, a friend from Halifax suggested doing a duck race.

After deciding on that event, they bought 3,000 small, yellow rubber ducks and gave people the option to sponsor a duck for $2. About half of the ducks were sponsored, Heneghan said.

Everyone really seemed to enjoy the event, said fundraising manager at Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta Rhanda Bonet-Graham.

“These two ladies are just fantastic,” she said. “As an organization that relies on donations, we really appreciate thoughtful and generous people like them who come up with creative ideas to get the community involve.”

Being able to raise so much money through the first-time event greatly helps the Ronald McDonald House, Bonet-Graham said.

$3,000 is “almost our entire operating budget, so it’s fantastic and so important. We’re very grateful for people like Kristin and Jocelyn,” she said.

When Bonet-Graham first heard about the idea to race ducks she thought it would be real ducks, she said.

“I’d never been to a rubber duck race before, it was just such a creative and fun idea,” she said.

The event definitely has the potential to grow next year, Bonet-Graham said.

Improving signage and being able to deal with getting a gaming license quicker are to of the things Heneghan said she’d like to improve for the event next year.

sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com