Red Deer deputy mayor Ken Johnston and Central Alberta Pride Week event coordinator Joel Graham lead people across the rainbow sidewalk for the first time after its unveiling Thursday morning. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

A sign of unity was unveiled in downtown Red Deer Thursday morning.

About 40 people, including representatives of the LGBTQ+ community and city officials, gathered for the unveiling of a rainbow sidewalk in celebration of Pride Week from Aug. 13-20.

The painted sidewalks are located at the intersection of Ross (50) Street and Little Gaetz Avenue. This is the second year the sidewalks will are painted in rainbow colours.

More to come.