Raising awareness about EB

Steven Gibbs and Natalie Buchanan are off to Ontario on their bikes to raise awareness and funding for Epidermolysis. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

Two cyclists are making a difference, one pedal at a time.

Natalie Buchanan who was born in Red Deer and raised in Lacombe along with Steven Gibbs started their journey from Lacombe Lake Wednesday morning heading to Sadburry, Ont., to raise awareness and funding for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

Buchanan who suffers a mild case of EB cannot walk or hike for long periods of time but she is trying her luck on her bike to raise awareness about ‘the worst disease you’ve never heard of’ as quoted on Debracanada.org — a website that advocates to raise awareness about the condition.

“Biking is less friction, so it won’t cause blisters the same way [walking would],”said Buchanan, explaining people who suffer from the disease struggle with blisters causing discomfort and pain.

Initially, the couple started off thinking of fun ways to go either east or west for their cause and they quickly marked walking off their list due to Buchanan’s mild case of EB and eventually ended up with cycling.

“There’s my wife and three other kids who have this disease but on the mild side of it and I’m proud these kids are bringing more awareness to the disease and hopefully more people understand it,” said Natalie’s dad, Brent Buchanan.

He added growing up he couldn’t do a lot of the activities with his family such as camping or walking due to EB.

The duo has a goal to raise $10,000 and is so far at $575.

They are journeying approximately 50 to 70 kilometres everyday which would take on average five to six hours of riding.

Gibbs and Buchanan met in Ontario where Buchanan was studying. Gibbs quit his job back in Toronto to accompany Buchanan on this road trip.

The duo is hoping to be in Sadburry by Nov. 1.

To make a donation visit the couple’s donation page here.