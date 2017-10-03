Raising money for Rett Syndrome research

Nine-year-old Falan Hollman, a student at Mattie McCullough Elementary School, has with Rett Syndrome. (File photo)

Wearing purple is more than just a fashion statement during October, it’s a sign of support to those living with Rett Syndrome.

Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological and developmental disorder that affects the way the brain develops. It is the first genetic mutation ever fully reversed in animal models.

Local group Rise Against Rett Syndrome will host Get Your Purple On at Studio D Salon and Spa (3 1350 Robinson Ave.) in Penhold on Tues., Oct. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees can get their hair dyed purple, get their nails done, get a glitter tattoo or just enjoy some wine at the event, which is a part of Rett Syndrome Awareness month.

Money raised at the event will go towards Rett Syndrome research.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/riseagainstrettsyndrome.



