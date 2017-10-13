RBC supports students at Red Deer College

A funding announcement from RBC and RBC Foundation on Friday at Red Deer College brought together RBC regional vice-president Ron Sauve, RBC regional president Jeff Boyd, RBC senior manager for community investments and marketing Jerilynn Daniels, and RDC president Joel Ward. (Photo by Susan Zielinski/Advocate staff)

A $450,000 commitment over five years from RBC Foundation will enhance leadership opportunities, career development, and mental health and wellness services for students at Red Deer College.

Students will continue to be able to develop leadership skills and access mentorship through the RBC Student Ambassador program.

Charity Lehn, RBC student ambassador and first-year business administration student, said she wanted to find opportunities to volunteer and grow her skills.

“The ambassador program does just that for students. You get the chance to be a part of your community, give back. And learn new skills at workshops that really help you to better yourself and add value to your college experience,” said Lehn at the announcement at Red Deer College on Friday.

Funding will allow more students to become ambassadors at both at RDC’s main campus and Donald School of Business in the downtown.

RDC will expand programming, already partly funded by past investments from RBC Foundation, to enhance mental health services that includes access to a new 24/7 online program.

RDC president Joel Ward said the college and RBC have been partners for a long time and Friday’s donation is an example of their commitment to the communities they serve and to post-secondary education.

“The $450,000 donation is going to make a significant difference in our ability to support student issues, particularly in mental health and wellness and the student ambassador program as well in terms of ensuring that our students get orientated well and have a great opportunity to fit in and be successful,” Ward said.

Ron Sauve, RBC regional vice-president, said investing in youth means investing in the future.

“Young Canadians need greater access to the opportunities and resources that will help them unlock their fullest potential. We are proud to play a part in the efforts Red Deer College has underway to help its student body.”



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter