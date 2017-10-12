RCMP ask drivers to keep vehicle doors locked

Red Deer RCMP are urging drivers to make sure their vehicle doors are locked.

Since Oct. 1 there have been 35 reports of stolen vehicles. There were at least 10 of vehicle thefts where the vehicle was left running and unlocked or with the keys inside.

In several cases, vehicle owners were close by and saw their vehicles being driven away.

Police say a number of victims lost their wallets or purses in the vehicle thefts, which opens them up to potential fraud and identity theft.

Between Sept. 5 and Oct. 5 RCMP received 10 theft reports after citizens had their wallets or purses stolen from vehicles. Some of those thefts occurred from parked, unlocked vehicles inside garages and while the victim ran into a store or dropped a child off at daycare or school.

“Some crime is not preventable, but much of it is,” said Red Deer RCMP Cpl. Karyn Kay. “If you leave your vehicle unlocked and running or if you leave purses or wallets unattended inside your vehicle, your chances of victimization are high.”

Even when the vehicle is in a garage, police says you should not leave a key inside or the doors unlocked and use a spare key to lock your vehicle if it’s left running and unattended.