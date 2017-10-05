RCMP asking drivers to be safe this Thanksgiving

It’s Thanksgiving this weekend and Alberta RCMP is reminding drivers to stay safe when on the road.

“As with all long weekends, we expect to see more vehicles on the road,” said RCMP Traffic Services Sgt. Brock Linaker. “Drivers should prepare for the increased traffic volumes by planning their route ahead of time, leaving early, driving sober and being mindful of others on the road.”

Last Thanksgiving weekend, four people died and 73 were injured in 619 collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.

RCMP will try to reduce those numbers by participating in Operation Impact.

Operation Impact is a national initiative aimed at detecting behaviours that puts drivers at risk during the long weekend – including impaired and distracted driving, speeding and not using a seatbelt.

Police will be patrolling highways across the province from Friday to Monday.



