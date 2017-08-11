Red Deer RCMP called after man breaks into woman’s bedroom

A Red Deer man who allegedly broke into his neighbour’s apartment and bedroom while she was sleeping has been charged with criminal harassment.

Red Deer RCMP said the break-in occurred on July 2 after a pattern on harassing behaviours were reported to have taken place over the past year.

The victim was not injured during the break-in.

The man was also charged with break and enter and is under a number of court-imposed conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Aug. 18.

