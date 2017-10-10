RCMP charge a man in a hit-and-run incident

The Red Deer RCMP have arrested a 31-year-old man in a truck versus police car incident that caused minor injuries to a police officer.

On Sept. 22, a truck rammed a police car during an early morning traffic stop, before fleeing the scene.

Air bags were deployed in the police cruiser due to the impact of the collision. The officer was able to exit the cruiser while it was being pushed toward a ditch.

On Oct. 7, the RCMP located the suspect at a residence in the Fairview neighbourhood and arrested him.

The suspect had outstanding warrants during the time of his arrest for obstructing police, dangerous operation of motor vehicle, and fraud and failing to comply with conditions for incidents between May and July in Red Deer and Blackfalds.

New charges include assault on a peace officer and driving when unauthorized in relation to the Sept. 22 incident.

The suspect was remanded and is due in court on Tuesday.



