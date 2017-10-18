RCMP charge one person in a stolen vehicle incident

Police were visible in 37 Avenue and 45 Street area

Red Deer RCMP have charged one person in a stolen vehicle incident in the city on Wednesday.

The police were visible in the 37 Avenue and 45 Street area around 2 p.m.

The officers placed a “hold and secure” status for schools as a precaution. The events had no relationship with the schools and students and staff were in no danger during the arrest.

RCMP will issue updates as the investigation continues.

If you have any information about the investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.



