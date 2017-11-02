RCMP cleared of mistreating family after shooting of Saskatchewan Indigenous man

An internal RCMP investigation has cleared officers who were accused of mistreating the family of an Indigenous man after he was shot to death on a Saskatchewan farm.

Colten Boushie’s family filed a complaint about the way they were treated when being notified of his death in August 2016.

Boushie’s mother, Debbie Baptiste, has said police surrounded her home, had “an improper attitude,” started searching without permission and asked her if she’d been drinking.

A letter sent by the RCMP to the family says the complaint was unfounded and adds that officers believed someone who ran from the shooting scene could have been in the house and armed.

Chris Murphy, a lawyer for the Boushie family, says the RCMP explanations in the letter don’t make sense.

Murphy says either police were there to notify Baptiste of her son’s death or to search the house — and if it was for both reasons, they should have checked the home first.

“That’s what you do first to protect, not only the police officers, but the people you’re going to notify, because if there is a shootout, people can get caught in the middle of it,” Murphy said in a phone interview Thursday.

“You don’t notify the family first, and then ask for consent, and then go and search the residence, if you actually believe there’s somebody inside with a firearm.”

Murphy said the person who ran from the scene was someone who ran for his life “amidst gunshots.”

Boushie, 22, was shot and killed Aug. 9, 2016, while riding in an SUV that went onto a farm near Biggar, Sask.

The farmer, Gerald Stanley, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and is to stand trial next year.

Previous story
Two to four centimetres of snow coming to Red Deer
Next story
Plunge from balcony at Edmonton job site claims construction worker’s life

Just Posted

Two to four centimetres of snow coming to Red Deer

Snowfall warning in effect in Nordegg region

Red Deer Catholic Regional School division buses cancelled in Rocky Mountain House

Schools are open but bus service cancelled

Dad bod calendar to raise money for Movember

Just one tweet sparked the creation of a dad bod calendar to… Continue reading

Great Chief Park enhancement on track for 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

A new football field, speed skating track and more is starting to… Continue reading

Robber brandishes machete

Rocky Mountain House RCMP investigate

Dad bod calendar to raise money for Movember

Just one tweet sparked the creation of a dad bod calendar to… Continue reading

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Two Red Deer Remembrance Day ceremonies

Red Deerians will honour fallen soldiers this Remembrance Day at two ceremonies… Continue reading

Christmas Wish Breakfast makes children’s wishes come true

Bring a toy on Nov. 19 and enjoy free breakfast in Red Deer

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey player Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month