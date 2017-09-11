RCMP honour Mountie they say died responding to illegal border crossing call

REGINA — An annual RCMP service that honours fallen Mounties has this year paid tribute to an officer who the force says died while he was responding to a call about an illegal border crossing.

Const. Richer E.-S. Dubuc was added to the RCMP Cenotaph, Honour Roll Book and Memorial Wall at the RCMP Academy during a national memorial service in Regina on Sunday.

Dubuc, who was 42, died on March 6 from injuries after a crash between his RCMP vehicle and a farm tractor.

The married father of four was from Joliette, Que., and began his career with the Codiac Detachment in New Brunswick in November 2009.

He joined the Integrated Border Enforcement Team based in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., in January.

The collision occurred on Highway 202 in an area frequently used by immigrants crossing into Canada from the United States on foot.

“We can never fully repay the debt we owe to our brothers and sisters who died in the line of duty, nor can we repay it to their family and friends,” Acting RCMP Commissioner Daniel G.J. Dubeau said in a news release.

“But what we can do is take this time to remember and show our gratitude. This helps us heal and reminds us how important it is to continue on and live meaningful lives.”

The annual tradition to honour fallen Mounties began in the mid-1930s.

The addition of Dubuc brings the total number of fallen members to 238 since the creation of the North-West Mounted Police in 1873.

Prior to becoming a member of the RCMP, Dubuc was a paramedic and served as an emergency medical technician with the tactical and emergency response units in the province.