RCMP inspect vehicles during Westerner Days

Locking your doors and ensuring possessions in your car are out of sight helps prevent theft.

That was the message Red Deer RCMP and volunteers with Citizens on Patrol were looking to spread during Westerner Days on July 22 and 23 as they continued their work on the Lock it or Lose it campaign.

During the two days almost 300 vehicles were visually inspected to ensure belongings weren’t in sight. Those inspecting the vehicles did not try to open door or touch vehicles.

Of the 281 vehicles checked, just 56 per cent of drivers received the thumbs up for protecting themselves from becoming a victim of theft.

Meanwhile, 36 vehicles had possessions or cash in plain view, 19 had visible electronics, 55 vehicles has garage door openers in sight and nine vehicles had keys left inside.

“Citizens continue to express their concern about property crimes, but many also continue to make choices that create attractive targets for smash and grab thefts,” said RCMP Const. Sean Morris.

After checking vehicles, a small flyer was put of checked vehicles’ windshields to inform the driver their vehicle was visually inspected.