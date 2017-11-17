RCMP investigate Stettler County break-in

Stettler RCMP are asking the public to help identify two men who broke into Old MacDonald’s Campground Monday.

The two men were caught on camera stealing items after breaking into the campground in Stettler County.

One of the men is described as a 1.73 m (5-foot-eight) Caucasian man with at least a half sleeve tattoo on his right arm that extends to the back of his fingers. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a bright orange design in the bottom left corner, jeans, orange shoes and a white balaclava at the time of the crime.

The other man is a 1.83 m (six-foot) Caucasian man who was wearing a black toque, jeans a light brown flannel top and a red T-shirt at the time of the crime.

Anyone who recognizes either man is asked to contact Stettler RCMP or Crime Stoppers.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Red Deerian honours her brother who died in a motorcycle collision
Next story
Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA joins UCP rural crime task force

Just Posted

Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre prepares to open

Non-profit will run the facility and agencies will provide staff

Rocky Mountain House man arrested for child pornography possession

A 30-year-old Rocky Mountain House man was arrested after allegedly having explicit… Continue reading

Parkinson association will close offices but maintain services

Offices closing in Red Deer, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge

Fraud investigation turns up ID, credit cards and beef jerky

Red Deer RCMP arrest two suspects

Break-in suspects sought

Coronation RCMP investigate

WATCH: Central Middle School students’ Christmas tree

A group of Central Middle School students are set to show off… Continue reading

Red Deer County firefighters to be recognized for Waterton help

RCMP brass will give formal recognition Monday

Ron James tries to lighten humanity’s load through humour

The comedian returns to Red Deer for shows Dec. 1 and 2

100+ Women Red Deer donate to Christmas Bureau

About $14,000 will help with Christmas hampers and toys

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month