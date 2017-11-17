RCMP investigate Stettler County break-in

Stettler RCMP are asking the public to help identify two men who broke into Old MacDonald’s Campground Monday.

The two men were caught on camera stealing items after breaking into the campground in Stettler County.

One of the men is described as a 1.73 m (5-foot-eight) Caucasian man with at least a half sleeve tattoo on his right arm that extends to the back of his fingers. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a bright orange design in the bottom left corner, jeans, orange shoes and a white balaclava at the time of the crime.

The other man is a 1.83 m (six-foot) Caucasian man who was wearing a black toque, jeans a light brown flannel top and a red T-shirt at the time of the crime.

Anyone who recognizes either man is asked to contact Stettler RCMP or Crime Stoppers.



