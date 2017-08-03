RCMP look for missing man

Last seen in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate 57-year-old Gordon Kilpatrick who was last seen in Red Deer on Tuesday.

RCMP wish to verify his well-being.

Police believe Kilpatrick may be driving his blue Dodge Ram 1500, Alberta license plate BCM0657.

He is described as Caucasian, 1.8 metres tall (five feet, 11 inches) and weighs 76 kilograms (170 pounds). He has brown/grey hair with a goatee and blue eyes.

If anyone has been in contact with Kilpatrick or have information on his whereabouts, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.