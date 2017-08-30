RCMP look for missing Sylvan Lake woman

Sylvan Lake RCMP are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday, Aug. 25.

Police are asking the public to help locate 19-year-old Zerina Campeau to make sure she is safe. It’s believed she may be in the Edmonton area.

Campeau is described as Metis, 1.68 m (5-foot-6), 54 kg (120 lb.), with black shoulder length hair, light coloured eyes and two fang bite piercings on her lips.

If you have any knowledge of the missing woman’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200.