Red Deep RCMP are looking for the owners of a recently recovered pallet jack and set of truck tires. (Photo contributed)

Red Deer RCMP look for owners of tires and pallet jack

Red Deer RCMP are looking to return recently recovered items – a set of truck tires and a pallet jack – to the rightful owners.

The tires, a set of four Toyo Open Country tires on Eagle Alloy rims, were found in a stolen truck on July 26.

The Ryder brand pallet jack was found on July 29 after it was abandoned on a walking trail around Great West Adventure Park.

If you believe the tires or pallet jack belong to you, contact RCMP Exhibits staff at 403-406-2574. To prove they are your items, you’ll be asked to provide some identifying details.

