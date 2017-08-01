Red Deer RCMP look for owners of tires and pallet jack

Red Deep RCMP are looking for the owners of a recently recovered pallet jack and set of truck tires. (Photo contributed)

Red Deer RCMP are looking to return recently recovered items – a set of truck tires and a pallet jack – to the rightful owners.

The tires, a set of four Toyo Open Country tires on Eagle Alloy rims, were found in a stolen truck on July 26.

The Ryder brand pallet jack was found on July 29 after it was abandoned on a walking trail around Great West Adventure Park.

If you believe the tires or pallet jack belong to you, contact RCMP Exhibits staff at 403-406-2574. To prove they are your items, you’ll be asked to provide some identifying details.