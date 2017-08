Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help find a missing girl.

Maggie Sulyak, 13, was last seen yesterday and police are looking to make sure she is safe.

She is described as Caucasian, 45 kg (100 lb.), 1.49 m (4-foot-9) with dark brown hair with blonde ends and green eyes.

Anyone who has been in contact with Sulyak or may have knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.