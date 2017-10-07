RCMP looking for missing Innisfail girl

Innisfail RCMP are looking for 15-year-old Taylor Lapointe who has been missing since Friday afternoon. (Contributed photo)

Innisfail RCMP are asking the public to help find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Taylor Lapointe was last seen on Friday around 3 p.m. when she walked out of her family home in Innisfail. Her family has not spoken with her since.

Lapointe is described at 1.58 metres (5-foot-2), 44 kg (98 lb.), with brown hair, green eyes, a scar on her lip and a lip piercing.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, red high top Van shoes and carrying a backpack. She also has a “420” tattoo on her left shoulder and a cross on her left middle finger.

Anyone with information on Lapointe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341.