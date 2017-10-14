RCMP officers open fire near Sylvan Lake after lengthy chase

Two suspects were taken to hospital after RCMP officers opened fire following a lengthy chase Friday afternoon.

Police received numerous complaints of erratic driving and threatening behaviour in Sundre. The driver, who was one of three people in the vehicle, rammed a civilian vehicle. The victim was struck when he exited his vehicle, suffering minor injuries.

It was determined the vehicle driving erratically was stolen. By mid-afternoon the vehicle was seen in Rocky Mountain House, but attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful.

Around 4:30 p.m., an RCMP officer attempted to stop the vehicle north of Sylvan Lake. When a spike belt was successfully deployed, the vehicle turned around and the officer fired his weapon.

Two of the three suspects ran away and broke into a nearby home owned by a family with young children. The two stole cell phones at the residence and then broke into another home, where they stole keys and a pickup truck.

Police blocked the truck and the suspects rammed a police vehicle. Officers then fired their weapons at the suspects.

Two of the three men were sent to hospital with injuries.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the officers firing their weapons and the RCMP is investigating the suspects’ activities throughout the incidents.

No charges have been laid at this time as the investigation is ongoing.



