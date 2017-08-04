RCMP releases crime statistics

Persons crimes in Red Deer were the lowest they’ve been in five years during the first quarter of 2017.

This and more was revealed as Red Deer RCMP released crime statistics for the first half of 2017 on Friday.

In the first quarter persons crimes were at a five-year low and in the second quarter had lower numbers than the same period last year.

Also decreasing in quarters one and two were traffic collisions resulting in injury.

“We saw more good news in that the total Criminal Code numbers in the first and second quarters of 2017 were lower than the same time frames last year,” said Red Deer RCMP Supt. Ken Foster.

Property crimes and collisions involving property damage saw slight increases compared to last year. The number of vehicle thefts did dip slightly in the first quarter of the year, but rose in the second quarter. Possession of stolen property charges also rose through the first six month.

RCMP, city council and community agencies have been working together in order to get crime reduced in the city, said Red Deer mayor Tara Veer.

“It’s encouraging to see that our efforts are paying off with reductions in persons crimes, however we know we still have work to do with respect to specific areas, such as property crime,” Veer said.

For a look at the full crime statistics, head over to www.reddeer.ca.