RCMP searching for robbery suspect

Red Deer RCMP are searching for a man who robbed a north-end convenience store at shotgun-point on Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to Corral Foods at 68th Street and 59th Avenue about 8:30 p.m.

A man armed with a shotgun went into the store and demanded cash before fleeing in a grey BMW. It is believed the vehicle was stolen in Red Deer earlier in the day.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police are looking for a Caucasian man in his early 20s. He was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

If you have information about this investigation, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.



