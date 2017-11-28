RCMP searching for robbery suspect

Suspect armed with a shotgun robbed north-end convenience store on Tuesday night

Red Deer RCMP are searching for a man who robbed a north-end convenience store at shotgun-point on Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to Corral Foods at 68th Street and 59th Avenue about 8:30 p.m.

A man armed with a shotgun went into the store and demanded cash before fleeing in a grey BMW. It is believed the vehicle was stolen in Red Deer earlier in the day.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police are looking for a Caucasian man in his early 20s. He was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

If you have information about this investigation, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Microbrewery wants to open in Red Deer industrial area
Next story
Armed robbery in Alix leaves store employee injured

Just Posted

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Some residents want to see more stores and restaurants at Bower Place

Bower Place-goers are hoping to see more stores, more restaurants and more… Continue reading

RCMP searching for robbery suspect

Suspect armed with a shotgun robbed north-end convenience store on Tuesday night

Mental health a top priority for Red Deer Catholic schools

Nine counsellors have been hard at work at Red Deer Catholic schools… Continue reading

$100 million for gay purge victims as PM apologizes for LGBTQ discrimination

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has earmarked more than $100 million to… Continue reading

Watch Replay Red Deer Nov. 26: This week week in video

Watch highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month