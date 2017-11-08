RCMP searching for SUV theft suspect

RCMP are searching for a driver of a pickup who collided with another vehicle and then allegedly stole it.

Police said about 4 p.m. on Monday they got a call about a collision between a pickup and SUV on Township Road 394 near Haynes.

It is alleged the driver of the disabled SUV forcefully took the pickup truck and fled. The pickup truck’s driver escaped the collision unhurt but was injured after struggling with the suspect.

The pickup truck with two flat tires head north towards Bashaw and then Ponoka. It was last seen driving onto an oilfield lease site and has since been recovered by RCMP.

By 5:10 p.m. RCMP from Ponoka, Blackfalds, Maskwacis and Bashaw, as well as dog units from Red Deer and Wetaskiwin, General Investigative Services and Ponoka Integrated Traffic Services were called in to join the search and contain the site.

The RCMP helicopter and the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team also took part.

However, police say the suspect managed to flee before police arrived on a snowmobile.

The RCMP have an arrest warrant for Michael Richter who is being charged with robbery, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and disobeying a court order.

He is described as Caucasian, 1.78 m tall (five-foot-10) and 68 kg (150 pounds). He is bald with some facial hair, has hazel eyes and a small scar on the left side of his chin.

At the time of the incident in Haynes, Richter was wearing white camouflage, carrying a white bag and a rifle. While it is alleged the driver in the pickup truck was not directly threatened by Richter with the rifle, Richter is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Richter is urged not to approach him, but to immediately contact the Blackfalds RCMP Detachment at 403-885-3300, or contact your local police service. . If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.


