RCMP secretly recorded murder suspect

Murder victim’s boss agreed to help police by wearing a wire in meetings with her brother

RCMP recruited murder victim Monica Klaus’s boss to secretly record meetings with suspect Jason Klaus.

Brady Flett, co-owner of Stettler’s Vortex Production Systems, agreed to help police after meeting with Klaus a number of times after the murders of sister Monica and parents Gordon and Sandra on Dec. 8, 2013.

At first, Flett and the company were focused on offering support to Klaus after the tragedy, going as far as giving him $10,000.

They met a few more times, including a memorable Dec. 30 meeting when Klaus told him the spirit of his sister and their parents had appeared to him to tell him they were OK and they were with his grandparents.

Klaus also showed him three seemingly innocuous text messages he got from Monica on his flip phone after her death, all dated Jan. 1, 2010, which he interpreted as clues.

His sister identified her killer as a friend of Klaus’s and told him he must stay away from him.

Klaus and his friend Joshua Frank are on trial in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on three counts of first-degree murder.

Flett said he tried to convince Klaus to take the information to police numerous times in their conversation, suggesting he could do it anonymously.

Klaus steadfastly refused, saying it would be a “death sentence” for him. The killer had already told him two weeks earlier he could kill anyone and would bury the body using a backhoe.

After that unsettling meeting, Flett wrote down what had happened and immediately phoned the RCMP investigator he had met earlier while police were gathering background information on Monica.

Soon after, he was asked if he would help in the investigation by recording future meetings with Klaus and he immediately agreed.

Crown prosecutor asked Flett why he agreed to become an RCMP agent.

“For Monica,” he said.

In a Jan. 15, 2014 secretly recorded meeting, Klaus repeated stories he had told several others about visits from his sister’s spirit, who passed on details of how she and their parents were shot to death and their Castor-area farmhouse burned to the ground.

Klaus also spoke of a visit to the ruined home by a fire investigator, insurance representative and a mysterious “black lady” who resembled the Aunt Jemima of pancake syrup fame. The woman went to a side of the basement and picked something out of the debris, saying this is what they had to look for.

She walked to a coal pile and told the small group that was where the first drop of gas fell that was used to start the fire.

The woman also gave a detailed description of where the murder weapon and an ammunition clip would be eventually found.

“Wow, she knows a lot,” said Flett, to encourage Klaus to keep talking.

“She said you will never see me again or hear from me again,” said Klaus.

In a testimony heard earlier in the day, Klaus’s aunt, Marilyn Thomson said her nephew told her about being visited by his sister’s spirit and how she told him what happened.

In spring 2014, Klaus gave her two cellphones for safekeeping, which she put in her basement. On those phones he told her, there was a conversation that Klaus had secretly recorded with Frank that included his full confession to the murders and the fire.

Thomson told him he should take that information to the police right away.

But he refused, saying “Josh would kill him.”

Thomson said she never turned the phones on, and a few weeks later concerned for her family’s safety, insisted he take them or she would throw them out. When he still would not take them to police she threw them out at work. She later told police about them.

After Klaus’s arrest, he called Thomson from the Remand Centre several times. He insisted his arrest was a “misunderstanding” and he had nothing to do with the deaths of his parents and sister.

The trial continues on Thursday.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Family Services of Central Alberta wants to fill 600 gift bags for grandparents

Just Posted

Police continue to search for girl missing for almost a week

Police continue to look for a 17-year-old who was last seen six… Continue reading

WATCH: ‘A wall of beer heaven:’ store selling craft beer opens its doors in Red Deer

With the proliferation of microbreweries in Alberta, a store dedicated to selling… Continue reading

Red Deer and District Food Bank gearing up for busy Christmas season

Calling the next six weeks until Christmas a busy time at the… Continue reading

Environmental plan shows few Red Deer residents are lowering gas consumption

Most ecological goals are being met, but more work is needed

Don’t pour extra medication down the sink, City of Red Deer manager warns

Wastewater treatment plant doesn’t treat pharmaceuticals

WATCH: Red Deer Tim Hortons’ raise nearly $34,000 for Reading College in Smile Cookie Campaign

Of the seven students from Joseph Welsh Elementary School who attended Reading… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month