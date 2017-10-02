RCMP seek armed robbery suspect

Bentley Hotel robbed at gunpoint about 11:35 a.m. last Thursday

RCMP are searching for a suspected wanted in an armed robbery at the Bentley Hotel last Thursday.

Sylvan Lake RCMP were called about 11:35 a.m. after a man armed with a handgun walked into the hotel through a rear door.

The man pointed the gun at an employee and demanded cash.

He fled the hotel with cash and was seen driving away in a dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck with a lift kit. The truck was seen heading east out of town.

There was a customer in the hotel bar and several employees at the time of the robbery. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as darker skinned, about 1.73 m tall (five-foot eight) with a slight build. He was wearing a mask, a black hoody, red ball cap and blue jeans with his underwear showing.

RCMP continue to investigate. If you have information about this investigation, call Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or call your local police detachment. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.



