RCMP seek help in identifying stolen motorcycle rider

Blackfalds RCMP are asking the public for help to identify this man. The motorcycle photographed was allegedly stolen from Cedar Square in Blackfalds on Friday, July 14. (Photo submitted by Blackfalds RCMP)

Police are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly stole a motorcycle in Blackfalds.

A man’s motorcycle was stolen outside of his residence on Cedar Square in the Town of Blackfalds on July 14. The mike was seen in Gasoline Alley in Red Deer on July 17.

The witness who saw the stolen silver 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle with an Alberta licence plate reading DYW43 was able to take a photo of the helmetless rider.

Anyone who can identify the rider or has any information is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. You can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.tipsubmit.com.