RCMP seeking help in finding man after vehicle shot at

Shots were fired at vehicle near 52nd Avenue and 76th Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday

RCMP Major Crimes South are asking the public’s help in finding a man in connection with an incident involving shots being fired at a vehicle in Red Deer early on Sunday.

Police said shortly before 3 a.m. got a report that a suspect, possibly in a Honda Civic, fired at a car as the driver left a residence near 52nd Avenue and 76th Street. The driver was not injured.

RCMP have not been able to locate 26-year-old Mitchell Jordan Clermont, a resident of the home, and are looking for the public’s assistance to locate him and verify his well-being.

“At this point in the investigation, RCMP believe the incident was targeted, and are looking for witnesses,” said police. “RCMP are concerned for the safety of Mitchell Clermont.”

Clermont is described as Caucasian, 1.65 m tall (five-foot-five) and weighing about 59 kg (130 pounds). He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Mitchell Clermont, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report at www.tipsubmit.com.



