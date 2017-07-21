RCMP seeking owner of stolen boat motor

Police recovered stolen mini excavator, tractor and boat motor at rural property near Blackfalds

Blackfalds RCMP have recovered some large pieces of stolen property but are still looking for the owner of a boat motor.

On July 11, police found a stolen mini excavator and John Deere tractor from a rural location near Blackfalds. Both were returned to their owners.

Who owns the boat motor remains a mystery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or at www.tipsubmit.com.

