RCMP seeking owner of stolen boat motor

Blackfalds RCMP have recovered some large pieces of stolen property but are still looking for the owner of a boat motor.

On July 11, police found a stolen mini excavator and John Deere tractor from a rural location near Blackfalds. Both were returned to their owners.

Who owns the boat motor remains a mystery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or at www.tipsubmit.com.